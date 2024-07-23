Kamala Harris making 1st campaign stop as presidential candidate in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WLS) -- Vice President Kamala Harris is hitting the campaign trail Tuesday for a rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

It comes as she has secured enough support from delegates to become the presumptive presidential nominee for the Democratic Party.

This campaign event was planned last week prior to the announcement by President Joe Biden on Sunday that he was getting out of the race for president. So instead of this being a rally to support Biden, this is a rally to kick off Kamala Harris's campaign for president.

LIVE BLOG: Biden to address the nation tomorrow from Oval Office

The Kamala Harris Presidential campaign kicked off in the West Allis High school gymnasium Tuesday morning with supporters arriving hours before the event gets underway.

"I worked on the campaign with President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris back in 2020," Michael Smith of Chicago said. "So this is bringing back the band together again, and getting back out to do the work in the field."

This will be Harris's fifth visit this year to Wisconsin, one of a handful of key battleground state's that will determine the outcome of the November election.

"You know, I adore Joe," Aiko Schatz of Appleton said. "I love Joe, for 30 years. I am I was I cried when he said that he was stepping away. I think it would have been fine. It would have been great. But she, if he's passing the torch, passing it to her is the best thing he ever did."

Monda, she visited the Biden-Harris campaign offices in Delaware, which is now the Harris Headquarters. Harris and staffers are fired up looking ahead to November.

"And so over the next 106 day we are going to take our case to the American people and we are going to win (hold and fade out cheers," Harris said.

RELATED: Kamala Harris steps into the limelight, and the coconut trees and memes have followed

Harris has now secured enough delegate support to be the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Tuesday morning on MSNBC, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said he has not received any vetting material indicating he's been considered as a potential running mate.

"Look, I love being the governor of the state of Illinois," Governor Pritzker said. "I've been out on the campaign trail fighting hard for Democrats to win. I was in Indiana and Ohio last week. I'm going to be in Tennessee and Arizona. I, as you know, started an organization called Think Big America that's fighting for reproductive rights. We did it in Ohio. We're doing it in Arizona, in Nevada. You know, it's important to me that we win across the across the board all across United States, so I'm going to continue to do that. And I'm very interested in making sure that Kamala Harris becomes the next president of the United States."