Arson suspect sets pants on fire while trying to torch business, video shows

Police in Australia released video that captured the incredible moment an arsonist set a Sydney salon and himself on fire.

According to New South Wales Police, emergency services were called to the shop in Burwood, in the city's inner west, at about 5 a.m. on Friday, June 13, following reports of a fire.

"The fire resulted in the evacuation of a residential complex above the shop," police said.

Newly released security footage shows the pair of arsonists haphazardly breaking into the salon and spreading an accelerant on the floor.

One of the masked men can be seen slipping on the accelerant before the other suspect lights the salon on fire, accidentally igniting his pants in the process.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze and no injuries were reported.

NSW Police launched an investigation and believe the two men in the CCTV may be able to assist with their inquiries.