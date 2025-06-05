Video shows delivery driver mistakenly drive onto O'Hare Airport tarmac

The Chicago Department of Aviation has released surveillance video at O'Hare Airport showing a delivery driver driver onto the tarmac.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Video released by the Chicago Department of Aviation shows a delivery car driving onto the tarmac at O'Hare Airport last month.

The incident occurred on May 17. Police said the vehicle belonged to a confused food delivery driver who accidentally entered an area posted as off-limits to non-airport personnel.

The video shows a red car driving on the tarmac near planes.

The driver was not cited.

The Chicago Department of Aviation said in a statement, "he safety and security of the traveling public, airport workers, and airport facilities remain the top priorities of the CDA. Over the weekend, an individual unaffiliated with airport operations was located in a secured area at O'Hare International Airport. The incident is under investigation by the CDA in partnership with the Chicago Police Department. There were no operational disruptions or safety incidents reported, and the area was promptly swept by CPD and Aviation Security personnel out of an abundance of caution. Questions regarding charges or law enforcement actions should be directed to the Chicago Police Department. The CDA is taking this matter seriously and will use the findings of the investigation to inform any necessary follow-up or corrective measures."