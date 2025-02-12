Video shows dog in open trailer on interstate; Indiana State Police open criminal investigation

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- Indiana State Police have opened a criminal investigation after seeing a video of a dog being transported in an open trailer.
In the video, the dog is in a crate on that trailer, which is attached to an SUV.
The video was taken on eastbound I-80/I-94 near Calumet Avenue in Hammond.
ISP said one of their detectives and an off-duty K9 unit found the dog, and investigators have identified a suspect.
The dog is safe and will receive treatment, ISP said.
ISP said further information is expected to be released on Thursday.