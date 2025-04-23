Video shows drunk driver crash into Florida deputy's patrol car

A Florida deputy was hit by a drunk driver while patrolling on April 20th.

Shocking video shows the moment an alleged drunk driver crashed head-on into a deputy.

The crash happened on April 20 at about 11:45 p.m. as the Manatee County Sheriff's Office deputy was on routine patrol in Florida.

As the deputy was going to turn left, a pickup truck veers into his lane and crashes into the deputy, causing the patrol car to roll over.

Officers quickly rushed over to help the injured deputy. The sheriff's office said he was treated for minor abrasion at a local hospital.

The driver of the pickup was still in his vehicle, video shows.

He was identified as William Thomas, 47, by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Thomas was taken to the county jail, where officers said he consented to a breath test.

The test results revealed blood alcohol concentrations of 0.279 and 0.268 grams of alcohol per 210 liters of breath.

He was charged with driving under the influence.