Video shows officers chase suspects minutes before car crashes into parklet, injuring 6

SAN FRANCISCO -- The first minutes of Sunday's San Francisco police chase were caught on camera by a driver on 19th Avenue.

The pursuit ended in the area of 24th Street between South Van Ness and Potrero avenues, with the suspects crashing into the Napper Tandy's Sports Bar parklet with multiple people inside watching the Super Bowl.

"Anytime there's people in a parklet, we know there is going to be a certain amount of individuals involved and the severity because of a vehicle crashing into it," said Lt. Mariano Elias with SFPD.

SFFD confirmed six people including a minor were injured as many saw the parklets roof collapse.

Now, some are questioning the safety of parklets like this one that were first allowed in 2021 to help businesses survive with outdoor spaces during the pandemic.

"The parklets are usually built out of a 2x4, which is common lumber and a lot of plexiglass for visibility for the patrons and actually for the fire department to be able to see through the parklet at the building that is behind it," said Elias.

According to the executive director of the Golden Gate Restaurant Association, the Napper Tandy's parklet was following the city's improved safety guidelines.

"It was set back 33 feet from the intersection which is more than it's required actually. It's 8 feet on the side that it is, the exiting side for the daylighting or 20 feet if you are entering an intersection. So, this parklet was set back like four times the required amount," said Laurie Thomas, executive director of the Golden Gate Restaurant Association.

The Shared Spaces Program, a multi-agency program which approves the permits for these parklets, said safety remains the number one priority: "In light of the police chase resulting in a tragic collision over the weekend, agencies are working together to evaluate whether additional measures should be implemented to enhance safety."

There are approximately 500 parklets in San Francisco and many businesses still depend on them. Luke Bornheimer, executive director of Streets Forward, is urging the city to focus on the safety of police chases instead.

"This is the unfortunate consequence of a policy that was approved with Proposition E to allow police officers to chase people in cars that we know makes streets less safe for people and decreases public safety. It's unfortunate that this was the result of that. I'm hoping the city takes action to discourage police chases like this," said Bornheimer.

SFPD confirmed the arrest of two suspects in this crash, a 32 and a 29-year-old - both women. As to the pursuit, SFPD said the wanted vehicle was reported stolen out of Richmond.

Full Shared Spaces Program statement:

"There are approximately 500 parklets in neighborhoods throughout San Francisco. Parklets have been a lifeline for businesses during the pandemic and now during the city's economic comeback. Life safety has been and remains the number one priority for the Shared Spaces Program. In light of the police chase resulting in a tragic collision over the weekend, agencies are working together to evaluate whether additional measures should be implemented to enhance safety."

Among the current safety guidelines required before a final permit is issued are:

Reflective tape is required on the four corners of the structure to bolster visibility.

There must be daylighting at intersections, meaning structures must be set back a minimum of 8 feet to create better visibility for cars and pedestrians.

In instances where a parklet may obstruct a City stop sign, the sponsor must install a stop sign on the parklet structure.

Parklets must have 3-foot safety gaps every 20 feet of the structure to allow access for first responders.

Clear visibility above 42 inches is required to allow first responders to have visibility of the adjacent sidewalk and business frontage.

Parklets are not permitted on streets with speed limits in excess of 25 miles per hour.

Full SFPD statement:

On Fe. 9, 2025 at approximately 3:05 p.m., officers responded to Buckingham Way and Winston Drive regarding a wanted vehicle. The suspects fled from the officers who attempted a traffic stop. The suspect vehicle failed to yield and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The vehicle eventually collided into a parklet at 24th and so. Van Ness where it came to a stop. The vehicle struck several people in the parklet. Six individuals suffered non-life-threatening injuries for which they were transported to the hospital. All the injured individuals are recovering. The officers took the vehicle occupants into custody and developed probable cause to arrest two adult females for the incident.

The investigation confirmed that the wanted vehicle was reported stolen out if Richmond, Calif.

One suspect is identified as a 32-year-old female from San Francisco, who was arrested for the felony charges of reckless evading of a police officer (2800.2(a) CVC), driving a stolen vehicle (10851(a) CVC), fleeing from scene of accident involving injury (20001(a) CVC), possession of stolen vehicle, and resisting arrest. Ross was also arrested for outstanding arrest warrants out of Alameda County (Violation 245(a)(1) PC, No Bail) Berkeley PD (Violation 487(a) PC; 490.4(a)(2) PC; 1203.2(e) PC, No Bail), Sacramento County (Violation 487(a) PC; 1203.2 PC, No Bail), San Pablo PD (Violation 459 PC; 182 PC; 215 PC; 245(a)(1) PC, $300,000 Bail).

The other suspect is identified as a 29-year-old female of Bay Point, who was arrested for resisting arrest (148(a)(1) PC). Abrams was also arrested for an outstanding arrest warrant from Los Angeles PD-Van Nuys (Violation 487 PC, $50,000 Bail).

