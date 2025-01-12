Video shows swimmers brave Chicago cold, take dip among pancake ice in Lake Michigan

CHICAGO -- Swimmers braved the cold to swim among ice pancakes that had formed on top of the freezing Lake Michigan water in Chicago.

The footage was posted on January 9 with the quote: "Chicago style ice bath."

Video by Chicago photographer Craig Shimala shows swimmers taking the icy plunge at both North Avenue Beach and Ohio Street Beach.

Shimala told Storyful that the man featured in the video, George Donald Miller, coaches people to overcome their fear of swimming in cold water.

Morning snow showers and freezing drizzle were in the forecast for Sunday with highs in the lower 30s.