24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Video shows swimmers brave Chicago cold, take dip among pancake ice in Lake Michigan

ByStoryful
Sunday, January 12, 2025 12:29PM
Swimmers Brave Chicago Cold in Lake Michigan
Swimmers braved the cold to swim among ice pancakes that had formed on top of the freezing Lake Michigan water in Chicago.

CHICAGO -- Swimmers braved the cold to swim among ice pancakes that had formed on top of the freezing Lake Michigan water in Chicago.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The footage was posted on January 9 with the quote: "Chicago style ice bath."

Video by Chicago photographer Craig Shimala shows swimmers taking the icy plunge at both North Avenue Beach and Ohio Street Beach.

Shimala told Storyful that the man featured in the video, George Donald Miller, coaches people to overcome their fear of swimming in cold water.

Morning snow showers and freezing drizzle were in the forecast for Sunday with highs in the lower 30s.

Watch Live
ON NOW