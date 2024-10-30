Violent armed robbers target jewelry stores in Chicago suburb, 2 other states, FBI says

A group of violent armed robbers are wanted for targeting jewelry stores in Bridgeview, Illinois, and in Michigan and Missouri, the Chicago FBI said.

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- The FBI is now involved in the hunt for three violent armed robbers targeting jewelry stores. They started in the Chicago area then moved to other states.

The men were caught on camera at two stores in Bridgeview and at other stores in Michigan and Missouri, the FBI said.

Police said they were wearing Halloween-style masks or other face coverings when they held employees at bay with an assault rifle and a hammer.

The suspects robbed two stores in Bridgeview last summer and in January, the FBI said. Then in august, police said the same crew held up a store in Dearborn, Michigan. In September, they hit a store in Winchester, Missouri.

No one has been seriously hurt during the crimes, the FBI said.

A $15,000 reward has offered by the FBI for information leading to arrests and convictions of the suspects.