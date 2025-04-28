Meyer honored Monday morning at Workers Memorial Day commemoration on South Side

Visitation for fallen Chicago fire Capt. David Meyer to be held Monday in Norwood Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Visitation is Monday for fallen Chicago fire Capt. David Meyer.

Public visitation will take place from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday at Malec and Sons Funeral Home in Norwood Park on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The funeral service follows Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Saint John Brebeuf Church in Niles.

Meyer was killed in the line of duty, battling a garage fire last week.

A Chicago man is facing murder and arson charges for that fire.

Meyer was honored Monday morning at a Workers Memorial Day commemoration on the South Side.

A coalition of union members highlighted the dangers workers, including first responders, face while on the job.

It was at the Union Stock Yard Gate, where Meyer's name will be added to a fallen firefighter memorial wall.

The Chicago Union Stock Yards fire of 1910 resulted in the deaths of 21 Chicago firefighters.

Bright red ribbons also line Milwaukee Avenue in Meyer's honor.

Dozens of volunteers helped put up the ribbons in Gladstone Park on Sunday.