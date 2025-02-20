Visitation to be held for Glenview police officer killed in crash

A visitation for Glenview Police Officer Robert Fryc will be held Thursday in Arlington Heights.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (WLS) -- Services get underway Thursday for the Glenview police officer killed while on his way to work.

Visitation for Robert Fryc is from 3-8 p.m. at Glueckert Funeral home in Arlington Heights.

His funeral is tomorrow at Our Lady of The Wayside Church. Afterward there will be a procession to Saint Michael the Archangel cemetery in Palatine.

Fryc was 43 years old, and served in the Glenview Police Department for 18 years.

He was recently recognized for his heroic efforts and helping save one of his fellow officers.

A driver is charged in Fryc's death.