HIV prevention and treatment center now open on North Side

Vivent Health + TPAN, an HIV prevention and treatment center, is now open on Broadway in Edgewater, Chicago. A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday.

Vivent Health + TPAN, an HIV prevention and treatment center, is now open on Broadway in Edgewater, Chicago. A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday.

Vivent Health + TPAN, an HIV prevention and treatment center, is now open on Broadway in Edgewater, Chicago. A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday.

Vivent Health + TPAN, an HIV prevention and treatment center, is now open on Broadway in Edgewater, Chicago. A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An HIV prevention and treatment center is now open on the North Side of Chicago.

Officials cut the ribbon on the center at 5537 N. Broadway in Edgewater Wednesday morning.

The Vivent Health + TPAN center is said to be one of the largest in the country.

SEE ALSO: 'People will die based on these decisions': Trump administration cuts funding for many HIV studies

There's an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, as well.

Northwestern Medicine is a partner.

Vivent Health + TPAN is the second-largest provider of HIV prevention and treatment services in the nation, the company said.

In Chicago, 85% of Vivent health patients have no insurance or rely on Medicaid or Medicare, and 43% live at or below the federal poverty line, the company said.