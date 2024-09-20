'The Voice' winner Danielle Bradbery talks about her new album on 'Windy City Weekend'

After a six-year break from creating music, Danielle Bradbery is releasing a brand-new album.

After a six-year break from creating music, Danielle Bradbery is releasing a brand-new album.

After a six-year break from creating music, Danielle Bradbery is releasing a brand-new album.

After a six-year break from creating music, Danielle Bradbery is releasing a brand-new album.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on Windy City Weekend, Val and Ryan are joined by country pop singer and the winner of season four of "The Voice," Danielle Bradbery!

After a six-year break from creating music, Bradbery is releasing a brand-new album titled, "Danielle." It combines her country roots with new soulful pop and R &B tones.

She'll be at Joe's Bar on Weed St. Friday night as part of her album release tour. The event starts at 7:30 p.m.

Her new album "Danielle" is streaming everywhere! You can learn more about Bradbery by visiting her website, https://www.daniellebradbery.com/.

ALESSI IN THE KITCHEN

We're back in the kitchen for more delicious recipes using ingredients from our friends at Alessi Foods!

Lisa Miller at Strack and Van Til in Schererville Indiana showed us how to make a simple Italian pasta perfect for tailgating season!

Ingredients





1 16oz package Alessi Organic Penne

1/4 pound sliced prosciutto, chopped

1/4 pound sliced salami, chopped

1/4 pound sliced mozzarella, chopped

1/4 pound sliced provolone, chopped

1/4 cup Vigo Pepperoncini, chopped

1/4 cup Vigo Artichoke Hearts, chopped

1/4 cup cherry tomatoes, sliced

1/4 cup olives

1 tablespoon basil, chopped

1 tablespoon Italian parsley, chopped

2 tablespoons Alessi Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 tablespoon Alessi Balsamic Vinegar

Alessi sea salt and black peppercorns, to taste

Instructions:





Bring six quarts of water to a boil. Add pasta and cook "al dente," approximately 10-12 minutes. Drain immediately and place on a platter. Let cool for approximately 15 minutes.

In a large bowl combine penne, prosciutto, salami, mozzarella, provolone, pepperoncini, artichokes, tomatoes, olives, basil and parsley.

In a separate bowl whisk oil, vinegar, salt and pepper to combine. Pour over pasta salad. Toss well to evenly coat.

Serve immediately or chill for one to two hours.

Make sure to stop at Strack and Van Til for all your favorite Alessi products with 22 locations.

BEAR-LY ACCURATE WEEK 3: BEARS VS. COLTS

The Chicago Bears take on the Indianapolis Colts this weekend.

It's the Bears vs. the Indianapolis Colts this week, and Ryan sees if two brothers can help him predict the winner on the racetrack!

ROEPER'S REVIEWS: SPEND OR SAVE

Which movies are worth your money?

"The Penguin" - SPEND

Director Matt Reeves' Batman universe is expanding as Colin Farrell plays the infamous Batman villain, "The Penguin."

"My Old A**" - SPEND

When an 18-year-old trips out on mushrooms, she's visited by her future self who has some life lessons to share with her.