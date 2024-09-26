WATCH LIVE

Reservations opening for Macy's on State Street Walnut Room

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, September 26, 2024 11:06PM
Walnut Room reservations opened for early access members Thursday for Christmas season dining at the iconic State Street store in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A holiday favorite in Chicago's loop is approaching.

Macy's Walnut Room on State Street is now accepting reservations for its holiday dining season.

Thursday is early access only for Macy's Star Rewards Loyalty Members.

Walnut Room reservations open up to the general public on Friday.

The holiday dining season at the iconic Macy's store at 111 N. State St. begins in November. The experience includes a meal in the Walnut Room, located on the seventh floor of Macy's, next to the 116th Great Tree.

More information can be found on Macy's website and OpenTable.com.

