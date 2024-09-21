Chicago shooting: Man shot to death in Washington Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot to death on the city's South Side on Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Washington Park neighborhood's 5700-block of South Prairie Avenue just after 11 a.m.

A 29-year-old man was outside when two people got out of a black SUV and fired shots, police said.

The victim, who suffered gunshot wounds to his body, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

