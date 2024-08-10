"Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" releases in-production first-look at the cast, sets and storyline

Watch the first look of Selena Gomez in 'Wizards' reboot

Alkaio Thiele, Janice Leann Brown, Selena Gomez, Max Matenko, Mimi Gianopulos and David Henrie on the set of "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place."

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- As "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" approaches its premiere later this year on the Disney Channel and Disney+, the studio has released an in-production first-look at the series.

Watch the first look here.

The first-look features behind-the-scenes moments with the series lead cast, including David Henrie and Janice LeAnn Brown (Billie), as well as executive producer and episode one guest star Selena Gomez.

"Who remembers the original 'Wizards of Wavery Place?'" Henrie asks the studio audience. "We wanted to recreate that magic again for a new generation."

Viewers will see never-before-seen footage of the show, including scenes between Henrie who plays Justin Russo, and Gomez who plays his sister Alex Russo.

"Billie is rebellious and stubborn, sarcastic..." says Alex. "Sounds like someone else I know," replies Justin. "Haha, like me. I get it," she says back jokingly, and the studio erupts with laughter.

We see a few glimpses of new stunts, hijinks and spells, as well as a peek back into the lair viewers grew to love in the original "Wizards of Wavery Place."

"This takes me back," says Alex.

The series synopsis is as follows, "'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' follows an adult Justin Russo, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo. When Justin's sister Alex brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities - and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World."

Other cast include Alkaio Thiele (as Roman Russo), Max Matenko (as Milo Russo), Taylor Cora (as Winter) and Mimi Gianopulos (as Giada Russo). David DeLuise also returns as Jerry Russo in a guest star role.

"Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" is slated to premiere on Disney Channel and Disney+ later this year.

