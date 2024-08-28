Water main breaks prompt boil order in Homer Glen, guidance for Western Springs residents

HOMER GLEN, Ill. (WLS) -- People in two suburbs are dealing with the aftermath of water main breaks on Tuesday night.

The break in Homer Glen has already been repaired, but there is still a boil order in effect.

The subdivisions impacted are Twin Lakes, Country Woods, Oak Valley, Deboer Woods, Crystal Creek, Indian Rock Trail, Meadow Crest, Wedgewood and Country View.

That break is impacting anyone who gets their water from Illinois American Water.

In Western Springs, residents are being told to run their cold water from the lowest level of the house until it runs clear, but there are no boil orders in effect.