Search to resume for missing man after yacht sinks in Lake Michigan near 31st Street Harbor

A man is still missing Saturday morning after a pleasure yacht sank in Lake Michigan near Chicago's 31st Street Harbor, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A search on Lake Michigan continues Saturday morning for a missing boater.

The U.S. Coast Guard said they received calls about a 25-foot double-decker pleasure yacht capsizing and then sinking near the 31st Street Harbor Friday at around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Coast Guard said 16 people were on the boat at the time of the incident. All but one of those people made it out of the water.

Three people, a man and two women, were taken to a local hospital for treatment after the incident, all in good condition, police said.

A witness said he saw the boat speeding in the water before flipping over, and then he heard screams for help.

The US Coast Guard and CPD are searching for at least 1 person still missing after a pleasure yacht sank in Lake Michigan near 31st Street Harbor.

A group called Boat Safe Chicago captured drone video of the wreckage just moments after the crash.

In a separate incident, police said a 36-year-old man was pulled from the lake at around 4:32 a.m. Saturday. ABC7 was at 31st Street Harbor as paramedics rushed the person into an ambulance and began to perform CPR.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are still being investigated, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.