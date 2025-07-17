Teens get sweet treat after finding, reporting abandoned gun in Wauconda

WAUCONDA, Ill. (WLS) -- Some teens in north suburban Wauconda are being praised by police.

The four suburban boys were riding their bikes near the Route 12 underpass on Route 176 when they spotted an abandoned gun on a sidewalk.

Two of the boys stayed at the scene while two others rode their bikes to the police department.

Police safely recovered the unloaded weapon, which turned out to be a Colt .25 caliber automatic handgun.

"The bravery and common sense these young men showed is truly commendable. They turned a potentially dangerous situation into an example of community responsibility," said Chief David Wermes.

To show their appreciation, Chief Wermes treated the boys to some ice cream from Dairy Queen.

Anyone with information about gun is encouraged to call police.

