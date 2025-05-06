Would-be robber stabbed to death in Waukegan, police say

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- A would-be robber was stabbed to death in the north suburbs on Sunday evening, police said.

Waukegan police officers responded to a report of a stabbing near Adelphi and Harrison just before 10 p.m.

Responding officers found an unresponsive man who had suffered multiple stab wounds, police said. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was later identified as 42-year-old Adam Hoth of Grayslake.

Police said an investigation revealed that the stabbing was a result of a robbery attempt gone wrong.

The person who stabbed Hoth was in the area with a friend to purchase a motorcycle, which they were negotiating the price of over social media, police said.

Police said the two were lured to an address on Harrison and were told to contact the residents there. But the residents at that address knew nothing about the motorcycle and had nothing to do with the motorcycle negotiation.

The two friends began to walk back to their vehicle to leave, but that's when two other people tried to rob them of their money, police said.

According to the witnesses, Hoth threatened the two friends with a brick and told them the situation was a robbery. When they refused to give up their belongings, Hoth broke their vehicle's window with the brick and tried to get in to look for the money. Hoth allegedly said he knew they had money for the motorcycle.

That's when a fight broke out between Hoth and one of two people who were trying to purchase the motorcycle, police said. Hoth ended up suffering stab wounds.

Police said the Lake County State's Attorney's Office screened the case, and authorities determined that no charges would be filed against the person stabbed Hoth, as he acted in self-defense.

Additional charges, regarding the robbery attempt, are pending, police said.