﻿Weber grilling tips to know before your next BBQ

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As summer heats up, so do backyard grills and one expert is offering tips to make your next cookout a success. Weber Grill Master Jason Pruitt joined ABC7 Eyewitness News live from State Street with pro advice on everything from choosing the right grill to cooking the perfect steak.

Pruitt demonstrated how to grill chicken and steak properly, explained the difference between direct and indirect heat, and even shared unexpected foods that shine on the grill.

"Grilling should be fun and flavorful," said Pruitt. "Start with a clean grill, use a good thermometer, and don't be afraid to try something new."

The ABC7 Morning News Crew digs in.

Weber, based in Palatine, Illinois, has been a leader in grilling for more than 70 years. For more tips and recipes, visit weber.com.