FX renews 'Wrexham' for season 5, Eva Longoria joins Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds for new series

'Welcome to Wrexham' is currently airing its 4th season Thursdays on FX

"We love telling these stories." FX's "Welcome to Wreham" has been renewed for season 5 and there's new information on its spinoff show, "Necaxa," which is produced by Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds and Eva Longoria.

After Wrexham AFC achieved historic back-to-back-to-back promotions, they'll vie for a fourth to (hopefully) head to the Premier League and the "Welcome to Wrexham" cameras will capture every moment for a fifth season of the Emmy-winning show.

On The Red Carpet spoke to Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney earlier this month about telling the stories of the team and the town.

"It continues to give us an opportunity to grow the world and in this case the narrative world is the town of Wrexham," McElhenney said.

McElhenney likened "Welcome to Wrexham" to his other show, "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," which will premiere its 17th season July 5.

"The truth of the matter, because people are always asking, 'how do you keep making seasons of the show year after year after year?' And the reason is because we love it," he said. "The audience is still continuing to grow, we love telling these stories and I would love to do this series for the next 17 years as well."

McElhenney is also adding another series to his roster, "Necaxa."

The show will follow Aguascalientes, Mexico-based Club Necaxa. McElhenney, Reynolds and Eva Longoria are all investors in the team.

Rob McElhenney and Eva Longoria are seen in the series "Necaxa." FX Networks

"Rob and Ryan helped Wrexham AFC become one of the greatest sports stories of our time and what has happened in Wrexham, Wales is truly magical. With Eva Longoria, they're now teaming to support the dreams and aspirations of the Necaxa fans and Aguascalientes community too," Nick Grad, President, FX Entertainment said in a statement. "As we begin the journey alongside our partners at Disney+ Latin America with Necaxa this summer, everyone is excited to see them bring the same love and support to Mexico that they'll be bringing to the fifth season of Welcome to Wrexham as the Club heads into the Championship; the next chapter of its fairytale journey."

Season four of "Welcome to Wrexham" is currently airing Thursdays at 9pm EST/8pm CST on FX and streaming the next day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

"Necaxa" will premiere on FX this summer.

