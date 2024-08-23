WATCH LIVE

1-year-old boy among 3 injured after shooting, crash in West Englewood: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, August 23, 2024 11:46AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 1-year-old boy is among three people injured after a shooting and crash on the city's South Side on Friday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the 6400-block of South Winchester Avenue just before 4:15 a.m.

A 29-year-old man was driving vehicle with a 27-year-old woman and a 1-year-old boy inside. That's when someone opened fire, striking the 29-year-old driver, police said.

The driver then crashed into a parked car in the 6600-block of South Winchester Avenue.

Police said the man, shot in his back, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

The woman and child suffered minor injuries from the crash, police said. They were taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

