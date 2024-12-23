24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
3 injured in drive-by shooting in West Garfield Park: Chicago police

Monday, December 23, 2024 10:23PM
A drive-by shooting in Chicago left three men injured in the West Garfield Park neighborhood's 0-100-block of South Kostner Avenue on Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were shot on a West Side sidewalk on Monday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Police said the drive-by shooting happened in the West Garfield Park neighborhood's 0-100-block of South Kostner Avenue just after 1 p.m.

Three men, ages 39, 43 and 46, were on the sidewalk when an unknown vehicle pulled up, and someone inside fired shots, police said.

The 43-year-old victim, shot in the head, was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The 39-year-old victim, shot in the back, was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

The 46-year-old victim, shot in the leg, was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

