Thief steals mail from truck in front of postal worker in West Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A suspect stole mail from a USPS truck in front of a postal worker in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

The mail carrier told ABC7 camera that a person jumped in to the back of her truck, grabbed paper mail and ran away.

It happened on South Aberdeen and West Madison.

She said the thief was not armed and didn't physically harm her. The suspect just grabbed the mail and fled.

Chicago police and a postal inspector were seen speaking with the mail carrier, who did not want to speak on-camera. She believes the suspect might have been after paper checks.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.

