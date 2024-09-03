3 injured, 2 critically, in West Pullman shooting: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three men were injured, two critically, in a shooting on Chicago's South Side on Monday evening, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the West Pullman neighborhood just before 5:30 p.m.

Officers responded to a local hospital for a call about people who had been shot in the 12300-block of South Emerald Avenue.

A 28-year-old man, shot multiple times in his body, was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

A 23-year-old man, shot in his chest and buttocks, took himself to Roseland Hospital in critical condition.

A 26-year-old man, shot in his buttocks, took himself to Ingles Hospital in good condition.

There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

