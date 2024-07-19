WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicago shooting: Postal worker shot, critically injured in West Pullman, fire officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, July 19, 2024 6:16PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A postal worker was shot and critically injured on the South Side on Friday afternoon, Chicago Fire Department officials said.

The shooting happened in the West Pullman neighborhood near South Harvard Avenue and West 122nd Street.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The worker, a woman, was shot in her neck, CFD officials said. She was taken to Christ Hospital in very critical condition.

U.S. Postal Inspection Service Chicago Division inspectors are responding.

What led up to the shooting was not immediately clear.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW