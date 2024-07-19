Chicago shooting: Postal worker shot, critically injured in West Pullman, fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A postal worker was shot and critically injured on the South Side on Friday afternoon, Chicago Fire Department officials said.

The shooting happened in the West Pullman neighborhood near South Harvard Avenue and West 122nd Street.

The worker, a woman, was shot in her neck, CFD officials said. She was taken to Christ Hospital in very critical condition.

U.S. Postal Inspection Service Chicago Division inspectors are responding.

What led up to the shooting was not immediately clear.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

