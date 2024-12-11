Woman, man shot inside moving vehicle in West Pullman: Chicago police

A West Pullman shooting in Chicago left two people injured near East 116th Street and South Prairie Avenue on Tuesday night, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were shot inside a moving vehicle on Chicago's South Side on Tuesday evening, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the West Pullman neighborhood near East 116th Street and South Prairie Avenue just before 6:30 p.m.

A 30-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man were traveling in a vehicle when someone fired shots, striking them, police said.

The woman, shot in the arm, was transported to Christ Hospital in good condition.

The man, grazed in the arm, was transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital in good condition.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

