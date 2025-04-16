West Side non-profit Luv City engages teens through media production

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A West Side non profit, Luv City is helping teens from all over Chicago get engaged to help reduce violence by introducing them to media production. Teens work on projects throughout the year and have some special events coming up.

James Freeman the III who used to participate in the takeovers until he got involved with Luv City and Luv City founder Andre Rodriguez joined ABC7 to talk about the organization and their upcoming fundraiser.

The Luv City Premiere Gala will take place from 6:30-9 p.m. on Friday, May 9 at 3849 West Lake Street. Tickets start at $50.

