Crews battling house fire in West Town

The Chicago Fire Department is battling a West Town fire in the 2100-block of West Superior Street on Monday evening.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Firefighters are trying to keep a West Side house fire from spreading to neighboring buildings on Monday evening.

The fire broke out at a home in the West Town neighborhood's 2100-block of West Superior Street.

Chopper 7 was over the scene. The fire is close to other buildings, making it difficult for crews to contain.

There are no reports of any injuries.

How the fire started was not immediately clear.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the fire.