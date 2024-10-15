Large endangered cat found after Hoffman Estates police search | Video

What is a caracal cat? The exotic, endangered animal has been found after a Hoffman Estates police search Tuesday.

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (WLS) -- A rare large cat has been captured, after being reported on the loose in the north suburbs.

Police were seen pulling the animal from what appeared to be a Hoffman Estates home's deck Tuesday morning.

The cat was then placed into a cage, and is unharmed, police said.

The Valley of the Kings Sanctuary and Retreat, located in Sharon, Wisconsin, will pick the animal up, police said.

Police in Hoffman Estates Monday evening said they were searching for the animal.

They said it has been identified as a caracal, an internationally protected endangered species that is not common in the United States.

The cat was previously seen in the area of Della Drive and the Hilldale Golf Course.

It is unclear where the animal came from.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.