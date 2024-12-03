Free doula care to become available for pregnant Cook County Health patients in January

What is a doula? Doulas provide guidance and support to a pregnant patients during labor, and they will be available at no cost at Cook County Health.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new maternal health program is addressing the needs of pregnant people in the Chicago area.

Cook County officials announced the start of free doula care for pregnant patients on Tuesday.

"Doulas empower families by providing information about childbirth options and advocating for patients' needs, helping to ensure women and children have informed options during labor and delivery," said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

The hope is that program will reduce health disparities.

An Illinois Department of Public Health task force found that African American women in Illinois are about three times as likely to experience a pregnancy-related death as white and Hispanic women.

"We know that doulas not only provide support for the physical aspect of pregnancy, but emotional," said Cook County Commissioner Donna Miller.

On Tuesday, health care professionals and doulas shared that women who have doulas have less stress, fewer complications, and more positive postpartum experiences.

"Our role is to help women find their voices and use their voices. We do not speak for them. Instead, we support them in their self-advocacy," said Cook County Health Reproductive Life Planning Coach and Doula Shalonda Carter.

Kemeera Nimahat used a doula with two of her children.

"I really needed that extra support doula client," Nimahat said.

She says her doula affirmed her choices and requests.

"'You are the mother of this baby, and nobody cares more about this baby than you do, so don't ignore that, so if this is something that you feel is right for yourself, then that is your right to say that,'" Nimahat recalled her doula saying. "And so that was very, very empowering for me."

Cook County Health will add 10 doulas and begin offering services to patients in January.