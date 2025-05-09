What Pope Leo XIV has said about climate change

Pope Leo XIV gave his first Mass as pontiff in the Sistine Chapel before the cardinals who appointed him.

The newly elected Pope Leo XIV could continue in his predecessor's footsteps as the steward of the environment of the Catholic Church, according to environmental experts.

American-born Robert Francis Prevost, now the 267th leader of the Catholic Church, has been outspoken about the need for action to fight global warming, according to the College of Cardinals Report -- a document that offers profiles on dozens of papal candidates.

Leo has in the past warned against the "harmful" consequences of unchecked technological advancement and aligns closely with Francis' environmental priorities, his profile states.

The new pope has spoken about global warming as recent as November 2024.

During a seminar in Rome dedicated to "addressing the problems of the environmental crisis," Leo said it was time to move "from words to action" on the environmental crisis.

He praised efforts by the Vatican to reduce its carbon footprint by installing solar panels and switching to electric vehicles.

The conference brought cardinals together to discuss the negative impacts climate change imposes on the most vulnerable populations around the world.

Prevost also stressed at the time the need for the Catholic Church's involvement in the climate fight is based on the Social Doctrine of the Church -- a fundamental framework of social teachings. Humans must engage in a "relationship of reciprocity" with the environmental, rather than "tyrannical," Leo said.

Environmentalists and climate leaders lauded the election of Leo as the pope, who they expect will continue the environmental legacy left by Pope Francis, whom Leo served as a senior adviser.

Lorna Gold, executive director of the Laudato Si' Movement -- a global network of Catholic organizations -- described Leo as "a man who stands for unity, peace, and action for our planet."

"A man who will no doubt continue in the tradition of Leo XIII who broke the mould and ushered in a new era with the first Catholic social teaching, Rerum Novarum," Gold said in a statement.

Ana Toni, the CEO of the 2025 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) being held in Brazil in November, said she hopes Leo will use his voice to expand Catholic efforts worldwide to mitigating global warming.

"I hope Pope Leo XIV will be the inspirational leader for the peace and solidarity we need in these troubled times, and expand the Catholic Church's efforts to address the climate crisis, energizing followers, governments, and leaders around the world to unite and protect life in our wonderful Planet," Toni said in a statement.

Leo's dual American and Peruvian nationalities -- as well as his "charismatic personality" and ability to connect with the people of the church -- will help him reach wide audiences when speaking out against environmental issues, Manuel Pulgar Vidal, global leader of climate and energy at the World Wildlife Fund, said in a statement.

"Leo XIV's closeness to Francis is evident," Vidal said. "His commitment has been expressed not only to the climate but also to the poor and migrants, which is very good not only for the Church but for humanity."

Pope Francis was the first pontiff in history to take a public stance on combating climate change. During his inaugural Mass in St. Peter's Square just days after being elected pope in 2013, Francis emphasized the need for all people on Earth to assume the role of "protector" of the environment.

Francis' stance on global warming intertwined with his central message to uplift the poor, acknowledging that climate-related disasters disproportionately threaten the world's poorest citizens.

"This is a global social issue and one intimately related to the dignity of human life," Francis declared in 2023.

