Lincoln Park HS principal to compete on 'Wheel of Fortune' Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago principal will compete on "Wheel of Fortune" on Thursday.

Lincoln Park High School Principal Eric Steinmiller will be compete in hopes to win big.

There will be a watch party with family and friends at the Lincoln Park High School Auditorium.

"Wheel of Fortune" airs on ABC7 Chicago every weekday from 6:30 to 7 p.m.

