Ash Wednesday 2025: Catholics can receive ashes at Chicago airports, some CTA stations

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Wednesday marks Ash Wednesday and Chicago area parishes are hosting multiple locations across the area.

On Ash Wednesday, observant Catholics receive a sign of the cross in ashes on their foreheads, a gesture that underscores human mortality. It is an obligatory day of fasting and abstinence for Catholics that signals the start of Christianity's most penitent season.

It also marks the beginning of the 2025 Lenten season, a 40-day period devoted to spiritual preparation before Easter.

In addition to parishes hosting services, staff will distribute ashes at the following locations:

-Union Station's Great Hall - 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 255 S. Canal St.

-Morgan 'L' stop (Green/Pink line station) - 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at 958 W. Lake St.

-Bartelme (Mary) Park - 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the corner of Sangamon Street and Monroe Street.

The CTA following locations will distrubute ashes during rush hours from 7 to 9 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.

-CTA Pink Line at Central Park, California, Kedzie, Damen, 18th Street.

-CTA Orange Line at Ashland, 35th/Archer.

O'Hare Airport Chapel is located in Terminal 2 at Mezzanine Level (Outside Security). Mass will be held at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. and Liturgical services will be held at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Each ceremony will be 30 minutes long.

Midway Airport Chapel is located in Concourse C at Mezzanine Level (Inside Security). Mass will be held at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. and Liturgical services will be at 11 a.m.,1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Each ceremony will be 30 minutes long.

This years, Ash Wednesday comes as millions pray for the health of Pope Francis.

In its latest update, the Vatican said on Wednesday that the pope rested well overnight, waking up shortly after 8 a.m. Pope Francis remains in stable condition, with a guarded prognosis, meaning he was not out of danger.

The 88-year-old pope, who has chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man, had two respiratory crises on Monday in a setback to his recovery.

AP News contributed to this report.