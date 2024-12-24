First Lady takes ABC7 on tour of Biden administration's final White House holiday display

WASHINGTON (WLS) -- Guided by a giant gold star, visitors cross the threshold of the White House and enter a literal "Season of Peace and Light."

That's the theme First Lady Dr. Jill Biden chose for her last holiday in office.

"I thought about the values that are important to all of us, you know, family, faith, kindness, community," said Biden. "And so I thought, what would families most like? And I thought, you know, I think they would like peace and light. And I hope you see that reflected in all the decorations."

In the East Wing shines this year's Gold Star Tree, honoring the nation's fallen heroes.

"The families come every year, and we have the stars that have the names of their loved ones who have given the ultimate, ultimate sacrifice of their lives for our country," said Biden. "And we know what it's like to have that empty seat at the table during the holidays and how painful it is."

This year, 165,000 holiday lights were strung and more than 28,000 ornaments were hung. And it was all made possible by hundreds of volunteers from across the country.

"This year, 300 [ volunteers ] were chosen, they came and worked for days on end and created all this beauty that you see around you," said Biden.

In the diplomatic reception room, trees are decorated with handmade paper pomegranates, pinwheels and oranges - an homage to a Biden family tradition.

"My grandma grew up during the Depression, and she would always tell us that they would put an orange in the toe of the stocking, because it was so prized to have a piece of fruit. So, I kept up that tradition, and I've taught that tradition to my children and hope that they carry it forth as well," said Biden.

In the China Room, a baker's bench and artisanal bread set the scene. It is a reminder to guests of the peaceful, patient and loving process of baking and breaking bread together.

And Biden said she'll stick with tradition when her family breaks bread together this Christmas.

"We have our dinner planned and every year we have the same thing. You know an Italian meal, because I'm Italian. And so I do the pasta in the brasciole and the meatballs and the same things that the kids love and look forward to every year," said Biden.

And as Biden celebrates Christmas one last time at the White House, she will have certainly left her mark on the American people.

"I think it's for others to determine my legacy, but I hope when they think about me, they think about education, which is very important to me," she said.

Biden also acknowledged the many American women who work, and hopes she'll be a good role model to them, being that she was the first woman to work a job as First Lady.

And as she reflects on her four years in office, she had this one last holiday message as First Lady.

"I hope that all the our families in our country find peace and light and a sense of joy," said Biden. "So, thank you for coming and visiting the White House, and I hope I can see say to all of your viewers, Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, and may you find peace."

