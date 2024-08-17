Southpaw joins dozens in repelling off Hyatt Regency in Chicago's Loop for Make-a-Wish

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of feet in the air, brave men and women are scaling the Hyatt Regency Hotel along Wacker Drive. It's a cause bigger than any skyscraper.

"It reminds you there is so much we need to do. It's such a great cause not only for the kids but for their families going through such a difficult time," said Tyler Dickman, Associate Board President for Make-A-Wish.

More than 80 people are carefully rappelling down the Hyatt as part of "Over the Edge," benefitting Make-A-Wish Illinois. The organization grants the wishes of children diagnosed with critical illnesses.

"Make-A-Wish was a huge impact and gave us a great deal of hope," said Jamie Kuzniar.

Kuzniar of Westchester and her family spent time at Saturday's fundraiser to show support. Two of Kuzniar's boys had their own wishes granted.

"We have two boys who are diagnosed with a primary immune deficiency disorder," said Kuznar. "A typical cold would launch them into pneumonia, bronchitis, a hospitalization."

The boys, 11-year-old Finn and 14-year-old Colman, said their wishes gave them hope and changed the course of their lives.

"My wish was to be a superhero so I created one - his name is Galacto," said Finn. "We rode a helicopter, high speed boat, high speed chase down Lakeshore Drive."

While Finn saved the day, Colman spent his wish on the ice with the Blackhawks.

"It was absolutely amazing. I'll never forget it. I got to do a presser. It was amazing," said Colman. "I got to meet Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane - I mean unbelievable experience."

White Sox mascot Southpaw was also on hand Saturday, scaling the hotel and helping raise money for Make-A-Wish.

Organizers said "Over The Edge" has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for Make-A-Wish, helping bring joy and hope to hundreds of children across Illinois each year.

"It has given me such a break from worrying about all the illnesses I get and all of that. It was such a fun experience," said Colman.