White Sox pay tribute to late closer Bobby Jenks with patch

CHICAGO -- The White Sox paid tribute to late closer Bobby Jenks by wearing "45" patches on their uniforms on Thursday night.

The White Sox debuted Jenks' uniform number patches against the Cleveland Guardians and will wear them for the remainder of the season.

A World Series champion and two-time All-Star, Jenks died Friday in Sintra, Portugal, where he was being treated for adenocarcinoma, a form of stomach cancer. He was 44.

Jenks helped the White Sox win the 2005 World Series, saving four games in six appearances during the postseason. He was on the mound for the final out in Game 4 at Houston, giving Chicago its first championship since 1917. Jenks made All-Star teams while saving 41 games in 2006 and 40 in 2007.

Members of the 2005 team are gathering in Chicago this weekend to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the title run. The White Sox are scheduled to unveil a statue of former ace Mark Buehrle on Friday.