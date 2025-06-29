White Sox place outfielder Luis Robert Jr. on injured list

CHICAGO -- - The Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Luis Robert Jr. on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a left hamstring strain and reinstated right-handed pitcher Jonathan Cannon from the 15-day injured list.

Cannon started Sunday's game against San Francisco.

Robert, who was an All-Star in 2023, was injured during Wednesday's victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. He is hitting .185 with eight home runs and 32 RBIs in 73 games.

The Sox said they will make a corresponding roster move Tuesday before their series opener at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Cannon went on the injured list June 3 with a lower back strain and threw three shutout innings in a rehab outing with Triple-A Charlotte. He is 2-7 with a 4.66 ERA in 12 games, including 10 starts, this season.

In a corresponding move, Chicago optioned right-hander Wikelman Gonzalez (0-0, 4.50 ERA) to Charlotte.