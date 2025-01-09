California wildfires: New fire erupts in Hollywood Hills, threatening iconic landmarks

5 fires are burning around LA County, prompting sweeping evacuations. At least five people are dead and many more injured.

Nearly 2,000 homes and building have been destroyed so far, and nearly 400,000 home and businesses are without power as fire rage.

LOS ANGELES -- At least five people are dead and many more injured as several fires broke out across Southern California amid historically dry and windy conditions.

Thousands of firefighters are battling at least five major wildfires dotted around the Los Angeles area and several smaller blazes.

The wildfire emergency in southern California shows no signs of slowing as crews battled new wildfires overnight on Wednesday, including one in the Hollywood Hills, which is not far from landmarks like the Dolby Theater and "Hollywood Walk Of Fame."

Nearly 2,000 homes and buildings have been destroyed and nearly 400,000 homes and businesses have lost power.

Across Los Angeles, it's too early to know the true scale of the damage as video and photos show unimaginable scenes.

More than 130,000 people were under evacuation orders across Southern California.

A map shows the multiple wildfires raging across Los Angeles County, which are being fueled by dry conditions and a rare wind event, with gusts up to 100 miles per hour.

The fire in Pacific Palisades is now the most destructive in Los Angeles history, leveling entire blocks and reducing grocery stores and banks to rubble.

The flames tore through highly populated and affluent neighborhoods, where mansions were reduced to flaming embers.

The "Eaton Fire" exploded to more than 10,000 acres in just 24 hours, with the flames marching down the mountains into densely packed communities, killing at least five people.

Images show before and after the flames consumed a neighborhood in Altadena.

The California National Guard activated more than 600 service members in what's being called a "massive response."

Military police are helping law enforcement and firefighters.

Officials say they are confident they can get a handle on the fires after the winds die down Friday.

"We'll have red flag conditions probably until Friday. They're going to keep that warning up. After that, you know, everything really starts to kick into gear, and we're able to really get the upper hand," said Capt. Sheila Kelliher, with LA County Fire.

The full scope of the damage may be unknown for days.

