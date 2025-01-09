Before and after photos show scenes of destruction from the California wildfires

Video recorded by AIR7 showed the widespread destruction in Pacific Palisades after a wildfire that has grown to more than 17,000 acres ripped through the area.

Video recorded by AIR7 showed the widespread destruction in Pacific Palisades after a wildfire that has grown to more than 17,000 acres ripped through the area.

Video recorded by AIR7 showed the widespread destruction in Pacific Palisades after a wildfire that has grown to more than 17,000 acres ripped through the area.

Video recorded by AIR7 showed the widespread destruction in Pacific Palisades after a wildfire that has grown to more than 17,000 acres ripped through the area.

Unprecedented wildfires are decimating thousands of structures, displacing thousands of residents, destroying local landmarks, and threatening many more across Los Angeles County. At least five people have been killed in the tragedy.

PHOTOS: Powerful images show destruction from deadly Southern California fires

1 of 30 This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Eaton Fire on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. Maxar Technologies via AP

With 27,000 acres and counting either burned or still burning, the place that millions of Americans call home is almost unrecognizable. Photos from the path of destruction show communities completely transformed, as the personal, cultural, and economic losses continue to mount.

Take a look at the destruction facing residents as firefighters attempt to control the blazes.

Aerial view of the Pacific Palisades neighborhood on Jan. 9, 2025.

Aerial view of the Pacific Palisades neighborhood on Jan. 9, 2025.

A market in Altadena

The Ezzz Stop Food Store is shown in Altadena, Calif. Google Maps Street View

Flames from the wind-driven Eaton Fire engulf a structure in Altadena, California, Jan. 8, 2025. Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles

A Bank of America location is shown on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. Google Maps Street View

Fire-ravaged businesses and vehicles are left behind after the Palisades Fire swept through in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. AP Photo/Eugene Garcia

Altadena Senior Center

The Altadena Senior Center is shown in Altadena, Calif. Google Maps Street View

The Altadena Senior Center burns as the Eaton Fire moves through the area on Jan. 8, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Altadena Auto Center

The Altadena Auto Center is shown in Altadena, Calif. Google Maps Street View

Cars destroyed by the Eaton Fire sit in the parking area of a burned auto shop on Jan. 8, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A private residence in Altadena

A house on Deodara Drive is shown in Altadena, Calif. Google Maps Street View

Structures burned by the Eaton fire are seen in Altadena, Calif., on Jan. 8, 2025. Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Temescal Canyon Park

Temescal Canyon Road is shown in Los Angeles. Google Maps Street View