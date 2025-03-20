Will County residents pack meeting on proposed quarry in Wheatland Township

Will County residents packed a meeting over a proposed quarry in Wheatland Township near a Bolingbrook school.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Residents packed the Will County board meeting to voice their opinion on a proposed quarry in Wheatland Township. The project is strongly opposed by several elected officials.

Dozens of people lined up outside the Will County Office building to snag a seat at the highly-attended board meeting.

The sea of red is vehemently opposed to a proposed quarry on the southeast corner of Essington Road and 127th Street near Bolingbrook.

"The message is put people over profit," Bolingbrook Mayor Alexander-Basta said. "The community has spoken. This is just a small portion you will see here today."

One of those against the project - the Bolingbrook mayor.

"This is something that's detrimental to our community," Mayor Alexander-Basta said. "The location is wrong and it is too close to our homes, it's too close to schools. We don't have the infrastructure. It is just a bad idea A-Z."

The land petitioner already owns a nearby surface limestone quarry. He bought the adjacent property three years ago to expand operations.

Josh Weger with the Illinois Economic Policy Institute is in favor of the quarry expansion and says he wants to protect jobs that come with it.

"It's really all about jobs that make a middle-class wage and that's what these jobs are at the quarry," Weger said. "I realize that people who live in the area of the quarry don't like the quarry, don't want to see it expanded, I get that it's understandable. But I think Will County is a place that works."

But some fear blasting operations will be disruptive to the community. The Village of Plainfield also filed an objection.

The property sits 200 feet from District 202's Liberty Elementary School.

The Superintendent Glenn Wood said he's worried for students' safety.

"We have strong concerns around not only foundational and environmental concerns, but also air debris, silicone debris," Superintendent Wood said.

"We have a bunch of children here today to show our board members that this is a safety issue unlike none other," Mike Cavalco, who lives near the site, said. "I almost can't believe that we've gotten this far."

Representatives for the land owner said they've made adjustments ahead of Thursday's meeting to address residents' concerns.