Evanston's first Black chief of police William Logan dies at 92

William Logan, the Evanston Police Department's first-ever Black chief of police, has died at the age of 92.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- William Logan was born and raised in Evanston and came to serve and protect the community as the city's first Black chief of police.

He died over the weekend at the age of 92.

"The whole notion of service to humanity was extremely important to him," William Logan's son, Gilo Logan, said.

Gilo moved back to his childhood home in Evanston to take care of his father. He also took on a labor of love, documenting William's pioneering career in law enforcement by sorting through vast amounts of awards, accolades and mementos collected by Gilo's mother, and putting it on display in the basement.

"I learned about how he fought racism within the institution, but he also experienced it in the community when he didn't have his police badge on," Gilo said.

William Logan became an Evanston police officer in 1957, going on to become the city's first Black sergeant, lieutenant, captain and ultimately police chief in 1984.

Laurice Bell is the executive director of Shorefront Legacy Center, which archives African-American life on the North Shore.

"He was what I would call a quiet giant," Bell said.

Bell says Logan believed in giving back to his community, co-founding the Chessmen club, a social service organization, and Noble, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives.

"He was a person who wanted to make sure that other Black people in the community were also seen and could rise," Bell said.

Just last year, a portion of the street Logan lived on was dedicated in his honor. He could see it form his porch.

Gilo said his father never boasted about his accomplishments and took the most pride in being a dad.

"He was one who taught me how to tie my shoes, catch a football, cut the grass, do my chores," Gilo said.

Evanston's current police chief, and the first Black woman to hold the position, Schenita Stewart expressed her thanks for Logan's integrity and leadership, calling him a friend and a mentor.