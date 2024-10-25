'Windy City Weekend' celebrates Halloween

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Windy City Weekend" celebrated Halloween on Friday.

Val and Ryan dressed as characters from the 1988 comedy/horror film "Beetlejuice" Media personalities Kenzie & Roman joined in on the fun.

Dating coach Bela Gandhi stopped by to share how to get "boo'd" up on Halloween. Gandhi shared tips on how to meet someone while in costume and what to avoid. She also explained what "cobwebbing" means.

A dating coach is giving Halloween costume tips.

SEE ALSO: These are 2024's top trending Halloween costumes, according to Google

For more on Gandhi's dating advice, visit www.smartdatingacademy.com.

Film critic Richard Roeper reviewed new movies and shows hitting theaters and streaming platforms.

Here's what you should spend your money on this weekend.

'Venom: The Last Dance' - SAVE

Tom Hardy returns as Venom in the third and final entry in Marvel's superhero saga.

'Before' - SAVE

"Before" is an Apple TV+ horror series in which Billy Crystal plays a psychiatrist specializing in the treatment of troubled children.

'Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band' - SPEND

This Hulu documentary takes viewers behind the scenes, as the legendary rocker and his band gear up for their latest tour.

The "Windy City Weekend" live studio audience participated in the Halloween fun and dressed in their best costumes.

Val and Ryan picked the best costumes in the audience Friday.

They put on a costume fashion show, and were awarded Best Villain, Best Rocker, Most Creative, Most Chicago Spirit and Best Couple Costume.

They went home with a gift basket from Hexe Coffee, a coffee shop that celebrates Halloween all-year-round with their witch-themed drinks, pastries and merchandise.

Visit their location in Lakeview, or their website, www.hexecoffee.com.