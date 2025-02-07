'Windy City Weekend' hosts talk Black History Month, Super Bowl

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on "Windy City Weekend," Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini talked Black History Month, Kansas City Chiefs "fatigue" and the most ridiculous prop bets for this year's big game.

'Wheel of Fortune's' Maggie Sajak

You can audition to spin the 'Wheel of Fortune' in Chicago.

"Wheel of Fortune" social media correspondent Maggie Sajak connected with Warner and Chiaverini over Zoom to tell viewers how they can audition to spin the wheel in Chicago.

The contestant search at the Chicago Auto Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday. No admission to the auto show is required. Participants must be 18 years or older to try out.

Those wishing to participate can go to the North Hall ticket lobby of McCormick Place, 2301 McCormick Place, Chicago - Main Entrance at Gate 4.

"Wheel of Fortune" airs on ABC 7 Chicago, weekdays from 6:30 to 7 p.m.

PAWS Chicago Predicts Winner of Big Game

PAWS is predicting the Super Bowl winner.

Pet shelter PAWS Chicago stopped by the studio with the cutest puppies in Chicago, who are up for adoption. Food bowls, red for the Kansas City Chiefs and green for the Philadelphia Eagles, were filled with treats for the dogs, and a clear winner emerged, as they rushed in to chow down. Visit pawschicago.org to learn how you can adopt these adorable pups.

Roeper's Reviews: Spend or Save

Here's what you should spend your money on this weekend.

'Bring Them Down' (in theaters) - SPEND

A chilling revenge thriller starring Barry Keoghan, "Bring Them Down" pits two neighboring families in rural Ireland against each other in a bloody dispute over sheep rams.

'Apple Cider Vinegar' (on Netflix) - SPEND

This limited series is based on the true-life story of Belle Gibson, a popular wellness influencer who faked cancer to promote dangerous alternative medicine therapies.

'Clean Slate' (on Prime Video) - SPEND

A comedy series starring legendary comedian George Wallace and trailblazing actress Laverne Cox, "Clean Slate" is about an old-school car wash owner in small town Alabama who reconnects with his estranged child after 17 years. The father (played by George Wallace) has a lot of soul searching to do when his former son is now a trans woman (played by Laverne Cox).