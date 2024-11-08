'Windy City Weekend' talks using ChatGPT to win arguments

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on "Windy City Weekend", comedian Damon Williams joined Val and Ryan in studio. Williams, a Chicago native who has been on the standup scene for the past 30 years, is performing at the Ameristar Casino in East Chicago, Ind. on Friday, Nov. 8 .

Damon is best known for his work on the syndicated DL Hughley Radio Show, where Damon has a segment each Wednesday called "That What I Think With Damon Williams".

Val, Ryan and Damon had some fun hot takes on the latest topics in Host Chat:

-How Do You Like To Hold Hands?

-A new poll looks at how people like to hold hands. The poll shows that 30% of people say they prefer holding hands with interlocked fingers, while 20% prefer cupped hands.

The results came out the same for men and women, but the differences came down to age. Younger people prefer interlocking finges, while older people tend to like cupping hands.

Holiday Traditions That Are Fading Away

Val, Ryan and Damon also talked about a new poll which looks at the holiday traditions that may not be here in the next 25 years.

One of the main traditions that could be on the way out are Christmas cards, due to social media. Another holiday tradition that many think could be fading away is shopping at brick-and-mortar stores on "Black Friday", the day after Thanksgiving. That day could be a thing of the past, because most sales have moved online.

New Relationship Trend: Using ChatGPT To Win Arguments

Lastly, the trio talked about how some couples are suing ChatGPT to win arguments.

The idea behind this is that because ChatGPT can stay neutral, it can act like a mediator. So, couples can ingest their arguments and the AI system will give them a method to try to solve their issues.

Ultimately, some believe it will be quicker and cheaper than getting a relationship therapist.

TRUE STAR MEDIA

True Star Media Co-Founder DeAnna Sherman and student filmmaker La'Tia Owens joined Val and Ryan in studio.

True Start was co-founded by Sherman in 2004, and has offered film-making lessons to students from the ages of 14 to 24 through annual workshops and official training programs. Now, their workshops reach around 3,000 participants annually.

La'Tia is one of DeAnna's students. She won a script contest held by True Star Media, which gave her the chance to produce and direct her own short film, titled "Stay".

OUR CHICAGO: NEIGHBORHOOD WALK WITH VAL WARNER

On "Our Chicago: Neighborhood Walk," Val Warner and Cheryl Burton explored Chatham. It was considered a Black mecca for businesses.

Val introduced the latest installment of her series, "Our Chicago: Neighborhood Walk".

In this installment, Val visited the Chatham neighborhood on the Southeast Side of Chicago.

Chatham has been home to a vibrant middle-class African-American community for over 60 years. And it has been home to some of the city's most influential Black businesses, like the Johnson Products Company and Seaway National Bank.

Val was joined on her Chatham tour by a familiar face to ABC 7 Chicago viewers: veteran anchor Cheryl Burton, whose family moved to Chatham back in 1958.

Together, they visited a number of spots in Chatham, including the historic home where Mahalia Jackson once lived, which is now occupied by former U.S. Sen, Roland Burris.

ROEPER REVIEWS: SPEND OR SAVE

Film critic Richard Roeper joined Val and Ryan in studio, with his "Spend or Save" reviews on the following new releases.

"Blitz" - SPEND

This new period piece from director Steve McQueen ("12 Years A Slave") is set in London during World War Two. It's about a mother (Saoirse Ronan) who tries to reunite with her lost son during the German bombing campaign in 1940.

"Heretic" - SAVE

This film, starring Hugh Grant, tells the story of two young missionaries trapped in a deadly game of "cat-and-mouse"

Small Things Like These - SPEND

This film stars Cillian Murphy, who plays a father who uncovers disturbing secrets at a local convent.

"PLANET R" FASHION SHOW

Val closed the show by giving a shout-out to a fashion show being staged at Chicago's Epiphany Center For The Arts on Saturday, Nov. 16.

The show, called "Plant R: An Intergalatic Fashion Experience, featured designers Stan R., Emikee Elan, S. Rousseau and Star Market Chi.

For tickets, visit: epiphanychi.com/events/planet-r-fashion-show .