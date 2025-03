Winning name announced for big Chicago beaver spotted on Southwest Side

The Bridgeport beaver, who has become a social media sensation, has a new name.

The Bridgeport beaver, who has become a social media sensation, has a new name.

The Bridgeport beaver, who has become a social media sensation, has a new name.

The Bridgeport beaver, who has become a social media sensation, has a new name.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chance the Snapper, beloved years ago, has new competition.

The Bridgeport beaver, who has become a social media sensation, has a new name.

Urban Rivers held a vote and the winner is: Ida Beav Wells!

Cameras caught the beaver roaming on the South Side recently.

Experts thought she was pregnant and she was. They say she now has two kits.