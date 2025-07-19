Missing Coast Guard Auxiliary leader ID'd as man, 76, who drowned in Winthrop Harbor, officials say

Missing U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Leader John Staggs, 76, was identified as the man who drowned in Lake Michigan in Winthrop Harbor, officials said.

WINTHROP HARBOR, Ill. (WLS) -- A decorated U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary leader was found dead in the waters of Lake Michigan in the north suburbs this week.

John Staggs, 76, had served over 38 years. He was reported missing a week ago and found the next day.

The Winthrop Harbor Fire Department responded to a report of a possible missing person in the water at North Point Marina around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Officials found the victim in the water, under a dock, around 8:45 p.m.

The Lake County coroner confirmed Staggs is the man who drowned at at Winthrop Harbor. He had been last seen around 10:30 p.m. last Friday.

His funeral will be held Saturday in Chicago.

The case is under investigation.

Dive and side-scan sonar technicians, along with rescue and law enforcement personnel from multiple departments in Wisconsin and Illinois, responded to the scene last week.