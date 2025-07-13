24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Boil order issued for Winthrop Harbor after emergency water main repair, officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, July 13, 2025 12:26AM
WINTHROP HARBOR, Ill. (WLS) -- A water boil order issued for a northern suburb following a water main repair.

The order is in effect for Winthrop Harbor, Illinois, the town announced Saturday.

Crews made an emergency water main repair to restore water service on Charles Avenue and 9th Street from Ellis Avenue to Charles Avenue, Winthrop Harbor officials said.

A boil order remains in effect for the area until water quality testing in completed.

"Residents should boil all water used for drinking, cooking, or brushing teeth until further notice," officials said in a statement.

No further information was immediately available.

