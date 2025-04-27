Wisconsin Cheese debuts fantastical 'fromaginators' for 151st Kentucky Derby

Wisconsin Cheese is making a bold fashion statement with special cheese hats at the 2025 Kentucky Derby.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Wisconsin Cheese is making a bold fashion statement at the 151st Kentucky Derby.

As a proud partner of the 2025 Kentucky Derby, Wisconsin Cheese is unveiling the Rinds & Roses Collection, a whimsical collaboration with the Kentucky Derby's premier milliner, Christine A. Moore.

The collection transforms six award-winning cheeses into show-stopping headwear, merging Wisconsin's artisan craftsmanship with high fashion in the most delightfully unexpected way.

This first-of-its-kind headwear line reimagines the cheese board as wearable art, bringing the beauty of cheesemaking to the iconic style of race day. These indulgent, eye-catching hats are sure to turn heads at Churchill Downs-because nothing says luxury like a perfectly aged wedge paired with a smooth Kentucky bourbon.

One "fromaginator" will be auctioned off at the star-studded Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby-Eve Gala, named one of the ten best parties in the world by Condé Nast.

All proceeds from hat sales will benefit the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center at the University of Kentucky.

"Fromaginators" retail for $1,500 to $3,000. The are available for purchase at WisconsinCheese.com/RindsAndRosesCollection.