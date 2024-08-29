'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' receives premiere date; Raven-Symoné to direct

Raven-Symoné and Danielle Fishel are set to direct episodes of the Disney Channel reboot

LOS ANGELES -- From executive producers Selena Gomez and David Henrie comes a continuation of the hit Disney Channel "Wizards" franchise, "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place."

Earlier this summer, the studio released an in-production first-look at the series, showing Gomez and Henrie exploring the new set and reminiscing about their days on "Wizards of Waverly Place."

Now, "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" has a set premiere date, with two episodes debuting Tuesday, October 29, at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Disney Channel.

Key art for Disney Channel's "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" Disney

The new series "follows an adult Justin Russo, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo. When Justin's sister Alex brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities - and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World."

Gomez and Henrie weren't the only Disney stars to come back for this project. Raven-Symoné ("Raven's Home") and Danielle Fishel ("Girl Meets World") will each direct episodes in season one.

SEE ALSO: David Henrie explains how he and Selena Gomez developed 'Wizards' reboot

Henrie told On The Red Carpet what old fans and new fans can expect with the series.

"The original fan has gotten older. They're having kids now. Like, I've got three kids. We want to recreate a show for them. So, it's in the same spirit as the original, but it's in a whole new lane that will make the original fan happy and a new fan, 'cause there's all sorts of fun throwbacks, easter eggs, questions that stretch out over a whole season that pay homage to the original show," he explained.

"It feels like the same spirit. That was really what Selena and I were focusing on, was making sure the spirit is the same, but in a whole new way."

"Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" premieres with two episodes Tuesday, October 29, at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Disney Channel. The first eight episodes will be available on Disney+ and Disney Channel On Demand the next day, Wednesday, October 30.

Following the Disney Channel premiere, two new episodes - including a Halloween-themed episode - will premiere Wednesday, October 30, on Disney Channel. Beginning November 8, episode premieres move to Fridays at 8:00 p.m. EDT, with two episodes weekly.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney Channel, Disney+ and this ABC station.

